Actor Terry Crews applies his love for storytelling to design - CNN.com

NFL player....

Movie Star....

TV star....

Fine artist...

Furniture designer?

Talk about the road less traveled!

My brother and I transferred to the Flint Academy when I was in the 7th grade. First met T. Crews in Mr. Kewitt's history class.....Flint Academy Eagles in the house!!!

Even back then T. Crews was already a gifted athlete and gifted artist.

The second part....kinda sucked.

Not for him....but for everyone else in art class.

His work was invariably the high point of the curve ...which our lesser offerings were judged against.

But you couldn't hate, because....T. Crews was a really...really nice person. Generous, engaging, sincere, helpful ...etc..

It's wonderful to see him still project that same earnest demeanor and sincerity now... that he did back then.

Good luck w/ your furniture line T! Love the lines and silhouettes you chose...and the narrative you developed it from!

Not sure ...yet...about the chair/table conflation...but it's growing on me! :)

As our curmudgeonly old science teacher, Mr. Ware, would have said...."Hook up ....mug!"

