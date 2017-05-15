Families who fled Flint won't receive new benefits even if their children felt effects

Another sad example of the state of Michigan royally screwing the children (and people in general) of Flint.

But there's a potential upside here.

The arrogance...shortsightedness...and ignorance demonstrate by the MDHHS...will likely result in ever more lawsuits...which could result more funding to help alleviate the problems the state ...including the MDHHS specifically...helped create.

To be eligible for the payment, residents must have lived in a Flint ZIP code identified as being served by the City of Flint water system on Feb. 28, and still live in such a ZIP code on April 1.

That's idiotic. That comment makes it appear that the MDHHS made the decision on how/where to allocate funds....w/o understanding something as elemental as where the Flint Water Dept actually provided poison water!?

Parts of at least half a dozen smaller cities and townships around Flint (Beecher...Davison, Mt. Morris, Genesee Twnshp, Flint Twnshp...etc.) are (or were) serviced by the Flint Water Dept.

Burton was one of the areas hit the hardest by the water crisis....and many those people don't have Flint addresses.

It's been nearly three years since the issues w/ Flint's water first surfaced....

It's been more than two years since lead, e. coli, legionnaires, and other harmful contaminants were first found in the drinking water....

It's been nearly 19 months since a state of emergency was declared....

...yet residents of Flint.... still cannot drink/use the water coming out of their taps!?