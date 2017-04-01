Trump Not as Popular as Obama: Voters Give President 'F' Grade, Call Him Embarrassing, Poll Says

A few high low lights from the McClatchy polling:

1 in 3 voters give President Trump a grade of "F"

Overall Trump's approval rating was 38% vs 51% disapproval

59% said Trump’s conduct as president embarrassed them

70%, including 45% of Republicans and 75% of independents — found Trump’s regular use of Twitter reckless and distracting

60% said they did not trust Trump and his administration to deliver accurate and factual information to the public, either at all or not very much