Trump Not as Popular as Obama: Voters Give President 'F' Grade, Call Him Embarrassing, Poll Says

A few
high low lights from the McClatchy polling:
1 in 3 voters give President Trump a grade of "F"
Overall Trump's approval rating was 38% vs 51% disapproval
59% said Trump’s conduct as president embarrassed them
70%, including 45% of Republicans and 75% of independents — found Trump’s regular use of Twitter reckless and distracting
60% said they did not trust Trump and his administration to deliver accurate and factual information to the public, either at all or not very much
McClatchy also compares Trump's polling numbers -- two months into his administration -- w/ Obama's numbers, at the same point:
Trump: Obama:
A 15% A 23%
B 22% B 35%
C 15% C 20%
D 15% D 11%
F 32 % F 11%
Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article141836529.html#storylink=cpy