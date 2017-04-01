Newsvine

Widewillie

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 14 Comments: 7087 Since: Jul 2008

Trump Not as Popular as Obama: Voters Give President 'F' Grade, Call Him Embarrassing, Poll Says

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Widewillie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Sat Apr 1, 2017 5:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A few high low lights from the McClatchy polling:

1 in 3 voters give President Trump a grade of "F"

Overall Trump's approval rating was 38% vs 51% disapproval

59% said Trump’s conduct as president embarrassed them

70%, including 45% of Republicans and 75% of independents — found Trump’s regular use of Twitter reckless and distracting

60% said they did not trust Trump and his administration to deliver accurate and factual information to the public, either at all or not very much

McClatchy also compares Trump's polling numbers -- two months into his administration -- w/ Obama's numbers, at the same point:

Trump:               Obama:

A 15%               A 23%

B 22%               B 35%

C 15%               C 20%

D 15%               D 11%

F 32 %              F 11%

 

Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article141836529.html#storylink=cpy

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor