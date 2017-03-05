Newsvine

In day of pro-Trump rallies, California march turns violent

Welcome to the American future past.

Save for the fact that this is citizen on citizen violence....not police on citizen....Berkeley 2017 looks an awful lot like Berkeley 1969.

Are we better than this?

Were we ever?

 

