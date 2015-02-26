Rahm Emanuel's "huge embarrassment": What it means for liberals — and America - Salon.com

While I struggle to muster any real sympathy (or even empathy) for Mayor Emanuel....as his enemies and detractors are largely creations of his own hubris.... when his enemies/detractors stoop to hapless confirmation bias masquerading as "news"... or even present such fecklessness in the guise of substantive opinion....it needs to be called out.

Historically, this (being able to win more than 50 percent of the vote, and thus avoid an April runoff) is something Chicago’s mayor has almost always accomplished with relative ease;

"Almost always"?

The law mandating an April run-off election (if no candidate reached the 50%+1 threshold)....didn't exist prior to the late 1990's.

Neither did the law (passed at the same time) which did away w/ the old partisan primary system...and mandated Chicago mayoral elections be nonpartisan.

Claiming that "Chicago’s mayor has almost always accomplished (the 50%+1 threshold avoiding a run-off) with relative ease"...and not noting the significant recent changes to Chicago election laws...is horrendously misleading.

Either the author knows he's omitting pertinent information...which is dishonest...or he's speaking from profound ignorance.

Experts on Chicago politics described his failure as “a huge embarrassment.”

"Experts"...is plural. Citing a single Chicago-based political columnist ≠ multiple "experts".

Moreover, while Ms. Spielman may technically qualify as an "expert"of sorts on Chicago politics...her comment is nothing more than her personal opinion which she's projected on to Rahm Emanuel.

There were five mayoral candidates on last Tuesday's ballot....Mayor Emanuel secured 45.4% of the votes ....Chuy Garcia (the next closest candidate, and the man whom Emanuel will face in the run off), ...secured 33.8%.

It takes an incredible amount of spin doctoring...not to mention a tremendous about of gumption....to try and turn a (near) +12 pt ass-whooping...into anything but an ass-whooping.