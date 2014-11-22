"The final report, from Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Michigan, and ranking member Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Maryland, concludes there was no intelligence failure prior to the attack, no stand-down order to CIA operatives trying to go assist at the besieged consular building and found conflicting intelligence in the wake of the attack about the motive and cause, which were reflected in early public comments by the administration."
House Panel Finds 'No Intelligence Failure' Before Benghazi Attack
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Nov 22, 2014 9:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment