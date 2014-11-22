Newsvine

Widewillie

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 13 Comments: 7026 Since: Jul 2008

House Panel Finds 'No Intelligence Failure' Before Benghazi Attack

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Widewillie View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Sat Nov 22, 2014 9:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"The final report, from Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Michigan, and ranking member Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Maryland, concludes there was no intelligence failure prior to the attack, no stand-down order to CIA operatives trying to go assist at the besieged consular building and found conflicting intelligence in the wake of the attack about the motive and cause, which were reflected in early public comments by the administration."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor