I made Robin Williams Laugh Out Loud...

...sadly not in connection w/ my briefly lived stand-up career*....or even in response to a joke I told.

But I'll take what I can get!

To be clear....I didn't know Mr. Williams. Merely had the good fortune to meet him and talk w/ him a few times. (San Francisco is a really really small big city).

Years ago...through my work....I met a close friend of his...someone whom he'd known since before he was "Academy Award Winning Actor and comedy genius/legend/God -- Robin Williams".

To her, he was just, Robin.

OK...so there I was....weekday afternoon....walking down the street (Inner Sunset...9th and Irving...just a few doors down from where Craig started his now famous "list")....minding my own business....and I saw her.

I hadn't seen her in awhile...so I exclaimed "Oh my gosh...look who it is!"....and went to greet her.

As I'm closing the gap between us...and starting to shake her hand....her companion begins to laugh out loud.

At this point I notice her companion ...is none other than Robin Williams. He had this look....a look of absolute disbelief... on his face. He looks at her...and back at me and says, "well that's certainly a first"...and continued to laugh.

He figured I was a crazed fan...about to abruptly invade his privacy...and he didn't know quite how to react when the scene didn't play out as he'd anticipated.

We talked for a few minutes. He was actually quieter than I imagined he would be. For lack of a better word...he seemed rather shy.

Some months later....I saw Mr. Williams and his friend again at an AIDS charity function. He looked right at me....exclaimed..."well look who it is"....then came over and greeted my date! :o)

Well played sir!

RIP Mr. Williams. Thank you for all of the laughter and drama and entertainment you so graciously gave us.

* for the record...I did make Rodney Dangerfield laugh during my act...but, I'm pretty sure that was either pity...or he was laughing at me.