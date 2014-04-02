Chicago's First Quarter Murder Total -- Lowest In 56 Years

2014 first-quarter crime/murder stats for Chicago are in....and the long standing downward trend continues:

A 9% decrease in murders compared w/ 2013...and a 46% drop compared to 2012!

There have been 90 fewer shootings YTD....a 26% drop.

And, 119 fewer shooting victims YTD, a 29% decrease.

Crime overall is down 25 percent, YTD.

And, more than 1,300 illegal guns were recovered in the first quarter.

There's still plenty of room for improvement...but two consecutive years of sizable Q1 decreases in murders/shootings/and overall crime....coupled w/ the overall 21 year trend of decreases...seem to reinforce the idea that the increases in 2012's stats were statical outliers.