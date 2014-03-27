Trader Joe's tops Consumer Reports supermarket chain ratings, Wal-Mart supercenters at bottom - TODAY.com

The perfect supermarket would offer the highest quality food at very low prices. It would be squeaky clean and the service would be exemplary. There is no such store, but according to the latest ratings from Consumer Reports two national chains – Trader Joe’s (87 out of 100) and Costco (84) – are getting very close.

Growing up, my family shopped at Meijer Supermarkets (or Meijer's Thrifty Acres...as it was known then).

To this day that is still the standard by which I measure a grocery store shopping experience.