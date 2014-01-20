The Salinas Project - A Film

"The city of Salinas, California, sits at the head of a fertile valley. Every day Americans eat produce that is hand picked by migrant farm workers here. Along with an abundance of other crops, 80 percent of the nation's lettuce and artichokes are grown here, but few understand the challenges the farm workers and their children face. These farm workers are the backbone of agriculture in the United States and contribute to our food supply, yet they live in the shadows in inadequate housing, in dangerous neighborhoods, where gangs prey on vulnerable young people, left home alone, while their parents work long hours in the fields."

Next time you open your refrigerator.....or go grocery shopping....look at the packaging on your lettuce....your spinach...your artichokes....or your kale. If you live in North America (regardless of the exact locale).....the odds are excellent, the food you're holding will have come from the Salinas Valley of California....AKA, The World's Salad Bowl.

In her new film, The Salinas Project, journalist and filmmaker Carolyn E. Brown, eschews the often divisive rhetoric surrounding immigration discussions and debates ....and instead, focuses on the children of the migrant workers who farm our food.

The film examines the hopes, dreams, successes and failures they experience, while living out their unique version of The American Dream.

