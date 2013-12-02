Chicago's Murder Rate Drops Again -- Could See Fewest Murders Since 1965

Chicago has seen fewer murders so far this year than any year since 1965, officials said.

The city finished November down 25 percent in shootings, 20 percent in murders and 15 percent in overall crime compared to the same time last year, according to Director of News Affairs Adam Collins.

We know that last year was not a good year,” McCarthy said. “But if you look at these numbers historically, 2011 was the best year that we’ve had since 1965. We’ve got more than 450 less shooting victims in comparison to 2011...We’re getting close to finishing the calendar year and we’re making a lot of progress.”