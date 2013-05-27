Reflections and Shadows -- Widewillie's Photo-Challenge Entry

Thanks to all the other photo-challenge posters...your entries never cease to amaze and inspire me!

For those interested:

#1 was taken around Christmas 2012, at Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco. Slightly deepened the saturation.

#2 was taken at Maison&Objet in Paris, France September 2012. Untouched.

#3 was taken at Skinner Park, Chicago summer 2010. Untouched.

#4 was taken just off CA Route 1 December 2008. Untouched.

#5 was taken from the observation deck of Willis (AKA Sears) Tower summer of 2010. Slighted darkened the exposure.

#6 was taken at Millennium Park's Cloud Gate (AKA The Bean) summer 2010. Untouched.

#7 was taken at Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, France September 2012. Lightened the exposure (it's REALLY dark in there).

#8 was taken in Half Moon Bay, CA in October 2012. Congrats once again to the happy couple!! Untouched.

~WW