Photo Challenge: Something(s) Green

While I admittedly know very little about photography (and nothing about photo shop)....I have been really inspired by some of the wonderful pictures posted for the "something green" challenge...and wanted to contribute.

For my entry...I tried to focus (pun intended ;) mainly on pictures where the green is more subtle...or even unexpected. Save for the pic of my dog lying in the grass.

The first pic was taken on the beach in Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

The next three were taken in Paris.

The fifth is my dog (as a pup) at a local park.

The last is a tree we found near the peak of the Fairway Waterfall (Marin County, CA) on Christmas Eve.