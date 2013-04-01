Murders fall 42 percent in .....Chicago!

In the first quarter of the year, murders dropped 42 percent over the same period last year and shootings were down 27 percent -- reductions that authorities say were fueled by anti-gang initiatives.

While that sounds great (and IS great)...the year is far from over...and the colder weather has likely helped suppress the rate.

And Chicago's murder rate is...by all accounts...still too high.

But, it's very good news nonetheless. And after a step backwards last year....2013 is off to a far better start.

In reality, despite what many critics here on NV seem to believe...the reduction in the homicide rate noted here... is actually consistent w/ the larger trend Chicago's witnessed over the last two decades.

Even with last years spike in the numbers...the annual number of murders in Chicago has been decreasing steadily from 931 in 1994...to 506 in 2012. A drop of 46%.